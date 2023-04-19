Alert: Police: Maine man recently released from prison confessed to killing parents, parents’ friends and firing on motorists

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Police: Maine man recently released from prison confessed to killing parents, parents’ friends and firing on motorists.
