Alert: Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction for death row inmate Richard Glossip, whose execution is set for May 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction for death row inmate Richard Glossip, whose execution is set for May 18.
