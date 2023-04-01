Alert: Official confirms 7 deaths in Tennessee, bringing toll of people killed from storms and tornadoes in US to at least 18

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Official confirms 7 deaths in Tennessee, bringing toll of people killed from storms and tornadoes in US to at least 18.
