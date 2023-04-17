Alert: Man who shot Black teen who knocked on his door in Kansas City, Missouri, charged with armed assault, prosecutor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Man who shot Black teen who knocked on his door in Kansas City, Missouri, charged with armed assault, prosecutor says.
