Alert: Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear how many were damaged or destroyed (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear how many were damaged or destroyed (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed).
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A look at gun laws
- Michigan High Speed Internet listening tour stop in Baldwin
- Jack & The Bear marks one year anniversary
- Bulldog Motorsports Club set to host Spring Car Show
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Panthers set for track and baseball