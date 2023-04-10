Alert: Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval, calls it ‘extraordinary and unprecedented’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval, calls it ‘extraordinary and unprecedented’.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- WSCC host artist Ken Cooper exhibit at Manierre Dawson Gallery