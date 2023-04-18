Alert: Judge says Fox, Dominion have 'resolved their case' over airing of false election claims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Judge says Fox, Dominion have 'resolved their case' over airing of false election claims.
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Deputy Explorer program trains youth in criminal justice
- Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Panther baseball players are hopeful
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder