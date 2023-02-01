Alert: Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but still hits painful 8.5%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but still hits painful 8.5%.
- Baldwin once known as Snowmobile Capital of Michigan
- Lake County Chief Judge Mark Wickens retires after 40 years
- Unexplained deaths haunt Lake County's history
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
- Three Idlewild artists part of Black History Month exhibition
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Lake County ORV Ordinance Meeting set for Feb. 3
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: New Laws for 2023
Most Popular
- The Ramsdell Theatre, in Manistee, is honoring Black History Month with an exhibit showcasing...
- Baldwin-White Cloud Ranger District collected over 2,000 pounds of food during its annual polar...
- Baldwin Community Schools serves an average 7,000 meals each month, going above and beyond to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...