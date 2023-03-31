Alert: Fire Chief: 1 killed, 28 injured in roof collapse during concert at Illinois theater

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Fire Chief: 1 killed, 28 injured in roof collapse during concert at Illinois theater.
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Michigan High Speed Internet listening tour stop in Baldwin
- Baldwin basketball team places four on nonleague team
- Bulldog Motorsports Club set to host Spring Car Show
- Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March
- Panthers set for track and baseball
- Former Baldwin principal recalls Rosa Parks' visit 45 years later