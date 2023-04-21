Alert: Delaware governor drops opposition to legalization of recreational marijuana use and state-licensed cannabis industry

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware governor drops opposition to legalization of recreational marijuana use and state-licensed cannabis industry.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A Reminder of the Basic ORV Laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- West Michigan deputies plead no contest in inmate death
- Baldwin High School baseball team receives $260 donation
- Webber Township reaches settlement in GEO Group tax appeal
- Baldwin schools honors March students of the month
- Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
- Baldwin baseball team loses opening games