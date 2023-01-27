Alert: Azerbaijan says it will evacuate embassy in Iran after attack; accuses Iran of not taking threats against post seriously

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Azerbaijan says it will evacuate embassy in Iran after attack; accuses Iran of not taking threats against post seriously.
- Baldwin boys basketball bounces back with win over Brethren
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of snowmobile operating laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: New Laws for 2023
- Baldwin freshman having outstanding basketball season
- Baldwin bowlers move into first place
- Lake County prosecutor candidates square off
- Three Idlewild artists part of Black History Month exhibition
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chance Dockery’s freshman season for the Baldwin boys basketball team has been a good one.
- On Saturday the Baldwin boys bowling team moved into first place by 10 points in the conference.
- Baldwin boys basketball beat Brethren on Thursday, January 19 with SJ Hossler scoring 12 points...