Alert: Attorneys for Alec Baldwin say criminal charge to be dismissed against actor in fatal film set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for Alec Baldwin say criminal charge to be dismissed against actor in fatal film set shooting.
