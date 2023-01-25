Alert: Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped.
- $5M bond kept for man in murder of 4; wounding of girl
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Great Lakes Energy receives grant to expand fiber optic network
- Baldwin bowlers move into first place
- Co-defendant in Luther bank robbery faces prison time
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Thousands apply to be extras in Nicole Kidman's Michigan movie
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce students of the month for December. Students are...
- The new representative of Michigan's 101st House District is ready for business. State Rep....
- The Baldwin Junior/Senior High School Drama Club heard “firsthand” accounts of the plights of...
- Former Lake County deputy Doug Libby died Dec. 28, 2022, and although he's been retired since...