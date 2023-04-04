After mayor shuts down police comments, judge orders hearing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal judge overseeing police reforms in New Orleans has told the city’s police chief and other city officials to attend a hearing in her courtroom. The order comes a week after Mayor LaToya Cantrell said city employees cannot speak at public meetings about the reform effort without her permission.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan’s order, dated Monday, sets April 12 as the date for a courtroom hearing on a 2012 reform agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. The pact, known as a consent decree, detailed numerous reforms for the long-troubled department. The order said officials should be prepared to discuss issues including the city’s Alternative Police Response program, a plan to improve police emergency response by using non-officers to handle some types of nonemergency matters.