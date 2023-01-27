Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research over a report that led investors to dump its shares, with some stocks in the group falling up to 20% on Friday.
The market value of Adani’s companies has soared in recent years, one of the reasons Hindenburg said it judged the seven key Adani listed companies to have an “85% downside, purely on a fundamental basis owing to sky-high valuations.”