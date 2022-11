YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a woman two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove.

Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020, killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. The two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had on-again and off-again relationship, according to court records.