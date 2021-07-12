Youngkin declines debate in part over moderator Woodruff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's campaign announced Monday that the political newcomer would not debate Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe at a perennial event hosted by the Virginia Bar Association, in part because of the journalist moderator.
Jeff Roe, a strategist for Youngkin, told The Associated Press the campaign felt veteran journalist Judy Woodruff would not be an impartial moderator of the Virginia Bar Association debate that had been scheduled for later this month. He said the campaign took issue with a $250 charitable donation Woodruff made over a decade ago to Clinton Foundation earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. McAuliffe is a close friend and ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton.