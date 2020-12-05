Young kids in critical condition after St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three children are in critical condition after being injured in a car accident late Friday in St. Louis.

The 30-year-old driver of a Pontiac G6 sedan crashed with a 4-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy in the car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said the driver was trying to change lanes at the same time another vehicle moved into the lane. The driver overcorrected and ran the car into a guard rail. The vehicle was then engulfed in flames, according to police.

The children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the 9-year-old boy was also unstable. The driver was in stable condition at the hospital.