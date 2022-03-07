'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital VADIM GHIRDA, Associated Press March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 8:24 p.m.
1 of6 People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People cook outdoors for the Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine’s capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia’s escalating invasion.
A woman identified only as Oksana, whose husband is fighting in the Ukrainian army, said the kitchen duty gives her a way to avoid the latest developments.