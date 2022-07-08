Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month will visit the Indo-Pacific for the time since taking over the department and will use the trip to make the U.S. case for a price cap on Russian oil aimed at reducing revenue to the Kremlin.

Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia's war in Ukraine as she represents the U.S. at Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and makes additional stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. During the July 12-19 trip, Yellen will notably avoid visiting China, although she did hold a call with China’s vice premier on Monday.