Yakima County deputies investigate double fatal shooting

NACHES, Wash. (AP) — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the Monday shooting deaths of a man and woman in Naches.

KOMO-TV reports a man and woman were found shot dead just before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Naches, a town of about 800 people northwest of Yakima, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.

Deputies say they are not sure if it was a double homicide, a murder-suicide or a double suicide, Schilperoort said.

Their bodies were found by a third person who went to check on them after they didn’t return phone calls or answer the door, Schilperoort said.