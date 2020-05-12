Wyoming school district votes to sue Juul Labs over vaping

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in Wyoming has voted to sue a manufacturer of vaping products.

About 60% of high school students in Natrona County are regularly vaping, school district attorney Craig Silva told the school board Monday.

School officials say they've been dealing with disciplinary issues involving vaping, K2 Radio reports.

The board voted Monday to sue Juul Labs, a top manufacturer of vaping products.

Supporters included school board member Dave Applegate, who said he doesn't like litigation but there's enough information from police and teachers to show that vaping is a “severe problem” in the school district serving Casper and nearby areas.

Attorneys involved in the litigation would bear the costs and financial risks, not the district, Applegate said.

Juul Labs said in a statement Tuesday it is working with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials and others to reduce underage use of its products.