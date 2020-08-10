Wyoming landowners appeal permit for new coal mine business

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A landowners organization in Wyoming has filed an appeal last week challenging a decision by environmental regulators to grant a mining permit to a coal technology firm.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council submitted the appeal to the state's Environmental Quality Council, petitioning for a hearing after Ramaco Carbon was given approval to dig for coal at a former mine eight miles (13 kilometers) outside Sheridan, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The group claims the submitted mining permit application lacked an adequate subsidence control plan and full traffic plan for haul roads, reported inconsistent coal production estimates and failed to comply with other requirements under state law.

Some nearby landowners are concerned mining in the area could have consequences on the environment, recreational opportunities and public safety in the Tongue River Valley.

Ramaco Carbon CEO Randall Atkins defended the integrity of the permit, saying it was subject to eight years of both independent review and now two separate approvals by state regulators.

“This of course creates another round of time consuming and costly review which costs Wyoming taxpayers and delays creation of Wyoming jobs," he said, adding that the company anticipates employing up to 40 employees when mine initially opens.

The state Department of Environmental Quality issued the permit last month to Brook Mining Company LLC, a subsidiary of Ramaco Carbon, with 12 conditions.

The department is reviewing the appeal. Department spokesman Keith Guille declined to comment further.