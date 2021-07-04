Wyoming grizzly near road leads to crowds -- and a problem

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Rangers equipped with rubber bullets, beanbags, paintballs and noisemakers recently descended upon a popular grizzly’s favorite roadside hangout and created an uproar. The action, intended to keep the bear and the public safe, sparked criticism from wildlife advocates, particularly after officials raised the possibility of euthanizing the bear if hazing did not work.
Felicia the grizzly bear spends her days grazing on the clover planted along Togwotee Pass, not far from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. She and her cubs have become an inadvertent roadside attraction. Visitors who come to Wyoming for its wildlife pull to the side of the highway and, ignoring the signs warning them not to, leave their cars to get a closer look at what is often the first grizzly they’ve seen.