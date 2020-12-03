Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon positive for COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The wife of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Jennie Gordon tested positive for the virus Thursday, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

The Gordons have been in isolation since Nov. 20, when the governor began showing symptoms and first got tested. The governor tested positive Nov. 25 and has had mild symptoms but is now almost symptom-free, Pearlman said.

The Gordons have been keeping away from each other since the governor's positive test results, Pearlman said.

Governor's officials aren't saying where the Gordons are in isolation, citing security issues. They remain in Wyoming, Pearlman said.