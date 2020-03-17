Wyoming COVID-19 count jumps by 7 to 10 with Lander cases

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Testing has revealed the new coronavirus in seven more people in Wyoming, all of them tied to an assisted-living center resident who tested positive previously.

The number of Wyoming residents known to be infected rose to 10 with the new cases announced Monday night.

Health officials confirmed the virus in an older man at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander late last week.

Wyoming Department of Health officials declined to say whether those newly identified with the virus also were patients at the assisted-living facility or discuss their conditions, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

People in recent contact with them would be monitored for fever, coughing and other symptoms of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus and tested if needed, the department said in a news release.

Two others in Wyoming have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past week. A Sheridan County woman who had traveled in Wyoming and other states had the state's first known case.

A Sheridan County man tested positive over the weekend while visiting Colorado.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The World Health Organization says people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while severe cases may last three to six weeks.

As the virus spreads, schools across Wyoming have closed. Community colleges and the University of Wyoming prepared to switch to online-only education for the remainder of the spring semester.

Businesses including the state's biggest ski resorts, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee resort in Teton County, shut down for the season Monday, weeks earlier than usual.