Wyoming Air National Guard member hurt in Iraq C-130 crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A cargo plane crash in Iraq has injured a Wyoming Air National Guard member and three others.

The C-130 crewed by seven Wyoming Air National Guard members had 26 passengers on board when it overshot a runway and crashed into a wall Monday at Camp Taji north of Baghdad, according to Wyoming Military Department and U.S.-led coalition officials.

The Wyoming Guard member's condition wasn't available but wasn't life-threatening, Wyoming Military Department spokesman Rusty Ridley said Tuesday.

Three of the four hurt were released after treatment, Ridley added.

Though crewed by the Wyoming Air National Guard, the plane wasn't among the Guard's C-130s. U.S. military officials said they didn’t suspect hostile activity but were investigating.