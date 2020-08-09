Work underway to refurbish Winnipesaukee boat ramp

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — A major effort to refurbish a public boat ramp on Lake Winnipesaukee is underway.

The property, known as Downing's Landing, on Alton bay had been a marina since the early 1900s. The state purchased it in 2012, and efforts to refurbish it started a few weeks ago after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fish and Game Department says workers have installed steel sheets to create a temporary dam around the construction area. In some areas, they had to remove the remnants of dock cribbing in the form of large boulders and oak trees.

The next task is pumping down the water level inside the dam to create a construction area. The project is expected to take about four to six weeks.