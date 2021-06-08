Woman who targeted Black family guilty of disorderly conduct

SOUTH KINGSTOWN. R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman who told a Black family to “go back where you came from” during a racially-motivated tirade at a beachfront restaurant last summer was convicted of disorderly conduct Tuesday, but the judge ruled that her actions were not a hate crime that would have meant an enhanced sentence.
Christine Longo, 34, was sentenced to six months of probation and 50 hours of community service on the misdemeanor charge. She was also issued a no trespass order to the restaurant, and ordered to undergo anger management counseling and diversity training.