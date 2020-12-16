Woman sentenced to probation in death of her 2-year-old son

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County woman has been sentenced to four years of probation in the death of her 2-year-old son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Ebony Roby of Pine Lawn pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced immediately after the plea.

Elijah Roby died Jan. 18, 2019, after being hit by a car on Jennings Station Road. Police say the boy was in the back seat unrestrained as his mother drove at “excessive speeds,” causing him to fall out of the car, where he was hit by another vehicle.

Police say Ebony Roby picked up Elijah and put him back in the car before driving to a gas station and calling 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Roby's lawyer, Raphael Morris, said she had fastened a seat belt over Elijah without a child safety seat, but the boy unbuckled it and either opened the door or went out an open window. He called it a “tragic, tragic accident.”