Woman sentenced to life for beating Missouri officer

A central Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly beating a Rolla police officer with handcuffs, leaving the officer with a traumatic brain injury.

Nicole Poston, 30, was sentenced Wednesday for an attack in August 2019 on Officer Leann Robertson. Poston was convicted in January of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said Poston somehow slipped out of her handcuffs after being arrested and used them to strike Robertson several times in the face. The attack left Robertson with long-term symptoms, such as severe headaches and dizziness.

More than 50 officers attended the sentencing to support Robertson.

“They all know what a tremendous asset she is to her community, and I sincerely hope the effects of this brutal assault subside with time so that Officer Robertson can continue to serve our community for years to come,” Phelps County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Brad Neckermann said.