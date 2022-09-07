Woman pleads guilty in ex-con's plot against college women

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York woman on Wednesday admitted to laundering money made from an ex-convict’s plot to extort and force into labor or prostitution some women he met at his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College.
Isabella Pollok, 31 — herself a graduate of the Westchester County school — entered a guilty plea to a money laundering conspiracy charge in Manhattan federal court, admitting that she understood that some of the money that was laundered was generated by sex trafficking.