NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on University Place in the Highbridge neighborhood, a police spokesperson said. A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were sitting in a Bentley when a black sedan pulled next to them and someone in the sedan fired several shots into the Bentley, police said.