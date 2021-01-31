Woman killed, 4 other people wounded in shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting in Albany, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to building where a shooting was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday found three women with gunshot wounds, Albany police said.

The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital. One of the women, who was 32 years old, was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending notification of her family. The two other women, aged 27 and 37, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, two men aged 30 and 33 showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators determined that they had been shot at the same location as the three women. The men's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released.