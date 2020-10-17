Woman in Las Vegas fatally struck while crossing street

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 28-year-old California man has been arrested after fatally striking a woman with his jeep and failing a field sobriety test.

The woman has not been identified, and it's unclear what charges the suspect, Steffan Love, faces.

Police say the crash happened after midnight on Saturday when Love fatally struck the woman at a street crossing. The woman was walking against the pedestrian signal.

This is the 78th traffic fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction this year.