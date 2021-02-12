Woman gives birth outdoors in freezing temps in Germany

Ice rain, frozen fog and snow sit on trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun sets Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

BERLIN (AP) — A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.

A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the newborn infant shortly after the birth at about 5 a.m. on a ventilation grate outside a subway station, the dpa news agency reported.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Both were taken by authorities to a hospital to warm up and for observation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.