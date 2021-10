ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 38 years in prison for stabbing to death two neighbors in a rural South Carolina apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Paulette Sims, 31, was still stabbing and sticking her finger into the wounds of one of the victims when police arrived at the apartments in Allendale in March 2020, the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a statement.