Woman found unresponsive in Minnesota hotel bathtub, dies
HINCKLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a Minnesota hotel bathtub last weekend, authorities said.
Pine County dispatchers received a 911 call Saturday night that a woman may be drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Hinckley. Deputies and an ambulance crew arrived and found a woman who was in her 50s unresponsive. First aid was performed, and the woman was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital, where she died.
A person who was with the woman says she had been drinking alcohol, according to the sheriff's office. It’s unclear if she suffered a medical condition while in the tub.
Autopsy results are pending. The woman’s name was not released.
