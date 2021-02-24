Woman found shot to death inside car in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Salina police are investigating the shooting death of a woman as a homicide.

Officers responded Tuesday to a report of gunfire and someone screaming. They found Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36, dead inside a vehicle.

Police detectives are working to identify suspects and locate anyone who might have witnessed the shooting, The Salina Journal reported.

No other information was released.