Woman found dead in northwest Iowa last week identified

LAKE PARK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released some additional details about the suspicious death of a 25-year-old woman last week in a small lake community in northwestern Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that Angel Bastman is the woman who was found dead in her home in Lake Park on Dec. 22. Her death is being treated as a homicide.

Investigators determined that a vehicle Bastman had rented was missing after her body was found. Four days later, that vehicle was located in Sioux City and officers attempted to stop it but the driver fled. During the pursuit, the rental vehicle crashed, and the 23-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of fleeing police and driving while barred.

Authorities say the investigation of Bastman's death is continuing and no other details have been released about it.

Lake Park is a town of about 1,100 residents that sits along Silver Lake near the Minnesota border.