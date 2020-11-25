Woman found dead in Pasadena park believed slain

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead in a Pasadena park is believed to have been the victim of foul play, police said.

A citizen reported finding the woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in the Hahamongna Watershed Park in the Arroyo Seco below the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Responding officers approached the victim to provide aid but quickly realized she was dead, a police statement said.

“Preliminarily, foul play is suspected as the victim was found with visible physical injuries,” it said.

Police added that it was not immediately known if the victim was killed there or elsewhere.

The woman's identity was not immediately known. She was believed to be between 35 and 45 years old.