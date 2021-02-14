Woman fatally struck by Amtrak train near New Haven station

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Connecticut woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near the New Haven station, a spokesperson for the railroad said Sunday.

Alexandra Trippodo, of Branford, was hit by an Acela train shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll said.

Toll said Trippodo was trespassing on the tracks east of the New Haven station when she was fatally struck by an Acela train on its way from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

There were no reported injuries to the train's 137 passengers and crew members, Amtrak officials said.

Train service in the area was suspended Saturday afternoon while police investigated the death.