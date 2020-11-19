Woman charged with trying to smuggle cell phones into prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been indicted after she allegedly tried to have cell phones smuggled into a federal prison in Kansas.

Karilyn Primeau, 47, of Smithville, Missouri, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Thursday.

Primaeu is married to an inmate at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks in Leavenworth. The indictment alleges she paid a guard to smuggle cell phones into the prison for inmates to use.

If convicted, Primeau could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.