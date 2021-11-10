Woman charged in suitcase murder case to remain locked up

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago woman arrested in the U.S. last week on a murder conspiracy charge in the 2014 slaying of her mother in Indonesia will remain locked up after her attorney waived a detention hearing Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle agreed to waive the hearing in which attorneys would have argued over whether Heather Mack should be allowed to post bond. Mack, who served seven years behind bars in Indonesia for killing Sheila von Wiese-Mack, sat in the courtroom wearing a orange jail-issued jump suit and shackled at the ankles.