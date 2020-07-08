Woman charged in June shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder and other counts in the June shooting death of a man in Wichita, police said.

Amber Ahrens, 41, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwich County Jail on Tuesday, television state KAKE reported. Ahrens is charged with second-degree intentional murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute opiates, police said.

Officers were called on June 17 to a disturbance with shots fired at a northeastern Wichita home and found 53-year-old David Leddy in front of a home with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said Ahrens is the mother of a 19-year-old man who was involved in a fight with Leddy earlier in the day.