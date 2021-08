ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of two people at an Enfield home that she was banned from under a protective order issued after a previous incident, police said.

Harlee Swols, 22, was charged with violating a protective order Sunday evening after police received a request for a welfare check at the home and found a man and woman with fatal injuries, authorities said. Police said they expect to file additional charges soon.