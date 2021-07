MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot police say a woman has been arrested for leaving a 1-year-old child unattended in a vehicle and then leaving the scene when officers arrived.

The incident happened Monday evening outside a Minot business. Police said the child had been alone for 30 minutes in a vehicle that was running but unlocked. The registered owner of the vehicle lied to officers about her identity and left the area, police said.