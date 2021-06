WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead Thursday in a Westport, Connecticut home, police said.

Authorities found the bodies around 4 p.m. while responding to a report of an unresponsive woman, police said.

The matter is under investigation. Police remained at the home, a large, two-story structure on Lyndale Park near the Merritt Parkway, late into Thursday evening.

A local elementary school is offering counseling Friday to parents and students.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the deaths of a district parent and student were an “untimely and tragic loss.”

“There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy," Scarice said in a statement. "We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.”