Woman accused of threatening neighbors with machete

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — An Eagan woman is accused of threatening neighbors with a machete and cutting wires inside a utility box last week, leaving dozens without phone or internet service.

A criminal complaint filed in Dakota County charges 32-year-old Kathryn Joyce with threatening violence and first-degree criminal damage to property, which are felonies.

According to the complaint, officers were dispatched on Feb. 25 to where they found a woman, later identified as Joyce, who was screaming.

An employee of the area’s internet and telephone provider told police that Joyce had damaged a utility box earlier in the day by opening the box and cutting several wires.

The damage resulted in about 50 to 60 people being cut off from internet and telephone service. Damage was was estimated at about $10,000, WCCO-TV reported.

Joyce is also accused of approaching a neighbor’s house while swinging a machete on Feb. 24. The neighbors left their home due to their fear of Joyce.

On Feb. 26, the victims asked police to standby while they gathered some belongings from their house. Joyce then approached their vehicle swinging a baseball bat, according to the complaint, and was arrested.