Woman accused of shooting gun teacher admits other charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting a firearms instructor in 2015 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal robbery and gun charges, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Veronica Lewis, 36, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a stolen firearm as part of a plea agreement.

The plea deal is contingent upon Lewis pleading guilty in state court to attempted second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Lewis's lawyer David McColgin said he had no comment at this time.

Lewis was charged in the 2015 shooting of firearms instructor Darryl Montague at his Westford home. Montague survived being shot multiple times. Lewis had pleaded not guilty.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said in 2019 that her office was dropping charges against Lewis and in two other high profile cases because evidence showed the defendants were legally insane at the time. Republican Gov. Phil Scott questioned her decision and asked the attorney general to review the cases.

The state has refiled an attempted murder charge against her, but her arraignment was postponed because of technical issues. She is now due back in state court Thursday for a virtual arraignment.